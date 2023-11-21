The health ministry will clamp down on a synthetic cannabis compound that was recently found in gummies that reportedly made several individuals ill after consuming them.

An expert panel at the health ministry convened on Tuesday to discuss the ban, deciding to officially add the synthetic compound to a “designated drug” list on Wednesday with the ban taking effect from Dec. 2.

After being added to the list, the manufacturing, sales, possession, use, purchase, and transfer of hexahydrocannabihexol (HHCH), which is chemically similar to compounds found in the cannabis plant and can cause hallucinations and memory impairment, will be prohibited under the pharmaceuticals and medical devices law. Violators of the law may face penalties such as imprisonment for a maximum of three years, a fine of up to ¥3 million ($20,000) or a combination of both.