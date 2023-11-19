Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, plagued by slumping public support rates for his Cabinet, highlighted the diplomatic achievements he made during his visit to San Francisco to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum through Friday.

Showing off his contribution to the discussions at the APEC summit, the prime minister expressed his eagerness to continue with diplomacy.

As the foundation of the Kishida administration has been shaken by unpopular policies and scandals involving senior government officials, he is expected to face further headwinds, including during parliamentary deliberations on a supplementary government budget from Monday.