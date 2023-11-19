The leader of a small Taiwanese party who has been in talks with the main opposition party for a joint presidential ticket showed no signs of backing down on Sunday in a dispute deadlocked over who runs as president and who for vice president.

The issue of China, which views Taiwan as its territory, looms over the Jan. 13 parliamentary and presidential elections. China has stepped up military and political pressure, including high-profile war games, to press the island to accept the sovereignty claims that Taiwan rejects.

After weeks of sometimes acrimonious talks on joining up for the presidential election, the Kuomintang and the much smaller Taiwan People's Party, or TPP, agreed on Wednesday to look at an aggregate of opinion polls to decide which party's candidate would run as president and which as vice president.