Approval ratings for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet continue to free-fall in media polls, sending shockwaves through the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc.

Moves are emerging within Kishida's LDP to find a successor to him. One senior LDP lawmaker said, "We can't see anything" that can reinvigorate public support for the prime minister.

A Jiji Press survey for November on Thursday showed the Kishida Cabinet's approval at 21.3%, the lowest level since his inauguration in 2021. Public support for the LDP stood at 19.1%.