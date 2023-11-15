The Pentagon has quietly ramped up military aid to Israel, delivering on requests that include more laser-guided missiles for its Apache gunship fleet as well as 155 mm shells, night-vision devices, bunker-buster munitions and new army vehicles, according to an internal U.S. Defense Department list.

The weapons pipeline to Israel is extending beyond the well-publicized provision of Iron Dome interceptors and Boeing Co. smart bombs. It continues even as officials in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden increasingly caution Israel about trying to avoid civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

The arms sought by Israel as it fights Hamas, designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. and the European Union, are listed in a document labeled "Israel Senior Leader” requests that’s dated late October and is circulating in the Pentagon.