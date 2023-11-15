Days after Myanmar's military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February 2021, an Australian economist working with her received an anonymous email telling him the police were watching his room and that he should flee.

Sean Turnell, an economics professor at Macquarie University, was detained soon after, as the military launched a sweeping and bloody crackdown on democracy protests and those who had worked with Suu Kyi's government.

Accused of being a spy and convicted by a junta-run court in a case slammed by rights groups, Turnell served 650 days in prison in Myanmar before being pardoned and released last year.