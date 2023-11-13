Japan and Britain have agreed to issue up to 6,000 working holiday visas to each other's people annually, starting next year, as the two countries seeks to promote exchanges among young people and strengthen their ties.

Japan's quota will be expanded by sixfold from the current 1,000, while the British quota will be increased by fourfold from the current 1,500.

The move is based on the Hiroshima Accord, a joint document released by the two countries on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit held in the city of Hiroshima in May to strengthen cooperation in the economic, security and other fields.