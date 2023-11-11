Australia announced on Friday a security guarantee to the Pacific Islands nation of Tuvalu to respond to military aggression, protect it from climate change and boost migration in a pact aimed at countering China's influence in the Pacific.

Under the treaty announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Tuvalu counterpart, Kausea Natano, Australia will also vet Tuvalu's security arrangements with other nations.

Albanese said it was Australia's most significant agreement with a Pacific Island nation, giving "a guarantee that upon a request from Tuvalu for any military assistance based upon security issues, Australia will be there."