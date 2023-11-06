The public has been slow to accept the use of public baths by breast cancer survivors dressed in special bathing wear to cover scars from mastectomy and other kinds of surgery.

The government has been calling for greater understanding so that such people will not be denied entrance at bathing facilities, but a survey conducted last year showed only 65% of such facilities said such bathing clothes are allowed.

Single-use, disposable bathing wear was developed two years ago and made available at a low price, leading to hopes that it would be widely used and accepted.