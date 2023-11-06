Social worker Carmela Bastes had dedicated years of her career to helping catch sex traffickers and supporting their victims in the Filipino city of Tacloban. Then, a decade ago, Typhoon Haiyan struck.

Haiyan, which killed more than 6,000 people and displaced millions in the Philippines, triggered a humanitarian crisis that provided fertile ground for traffickers in the hard-hit Eastern Visayas region.

Besides making more women and girls vulnerable to sexual exploitation, the 2013 typhoon — known in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Yolanda — wreaked havoc on law enforcement efforts against the traffickers.