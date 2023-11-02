Ten Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members were among about 300 foreign passport holders who fled the Gaza Strip for Egypt on Wednesday after the Rafah border was opened to foreign nationals.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday that the 18 evacuated to Egypt by land, adding that they are not facing any health problems. Doctors Without Borders' Japan office said in a separate statement that all three of its Japanese staff members working in Gaza had fled to Egypt. They may stay a few days in Egypt, the group said.

Another Japanese national who is married to a Palestinian and lives in Gaza intends to stay there with the family, Matsuno said.