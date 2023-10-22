The drug scandal at Nihon University's football club may spread further with new allegations that 10 or more members of the club may have used cannabis, it was learned Sunday.

This suspicion was reported to a meeting in August of more than 30 executives of the private university, including Mariko Hayashi, chair of its board of trustees, sources said.

According to the minutes of the Aug. 25 meeting, a member of the football club reported to its head coach Aug. 23 the use of cannabis together with nine other members.