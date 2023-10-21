House Republicans have dispensed with Jim Jordan as their nominee for the U.S. speakership and now several more representatives are preparing to enter the fray.

The new field began to take shape minutes after the party voted by secret ballot to rescind the nomination of Jordan, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to the leadership post.

Republicans plan to hold another candidate forum on Monday, allowing candidates time over the weekend to mount their campaigns, interim Speaker Patrick McHenry said. Another nomination vote could be held as early as Tuesday. Candidates have until midday Sunday to state their intentions.