Unless she lines up in the hot sun for a free meal, ketchup on bread is the only food Thai widow Noi can afford on her small government pension.

Her payout of around $0.82 a day makes cooking at home near impossible.

"If it's too wet to come, I eat 7-Eleven bread with ketchup," the 73-year-old said at a Bangkok Community Help Foundation meal delivery tent that feeds 500 of the city's homeless and poor daily.