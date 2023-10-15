A recent open day at a military base near Tokyo was a fun family outing, but, despite the games and snacks, the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) recruitment stand was bereft of visitors.

"This is the reality. The festival is always packed but no one comes," confessed one of the two soldiers on duty, as unwanted leaflets sat on a table next to a green armored vehicle.

Japan has decided to substantially boost its defense spending over the next five years, alarmed by China's growing assertiveness in the region and the frequency of North Korea's missile tests.