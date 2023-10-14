North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine, the White House said Friday.

The statement comes a month after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia's far east and met President Vladimir Putin, sparking concern among Kyiv's allies over the possibility of a potential arms deal.

"We condemn the DPRK for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill Ukrainian civilians, and further Russia's illegitimate war," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters, using North Korea's official name.