The chance of Lebanon's Hezbollah scaling up involvement in conflict against Israel could hinge on any Israeli ground invasion of Gaza after a bloody attack by Hamas on southern Israeli communities, analysts have said.

Militants from the Palestinian group Hamas stormed over Gaza's border on Saturday, killing more than 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and taking 150 hostages, in the deadliest attack on the country since its founding 75 years ago.

Some 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in six days of Israeli retaliatory bombings of Gaza.