Shogi prodigy Sota Fujii won another title on Wednesday, making history as the first player ever to hold all eight major titles. The 21-year-old took the Oza crown, having won Game 4 to finish the best-of-five match against 31-year-old Takuya Nagase.

“It was a very valuable opportunity for me to be able to play or the eighth major title in this Oza series,” said Fujii at a news conference in Kyoto the morning after his match. “It still really hasn’t hit me yet (that I won the title) — that's my honest feeling right now.”

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he is making preparations to give Fujii the Prime Minister’s Award, with plans to hold the award ceremony in November.