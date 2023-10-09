Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled a plan on Monday to hold a video conference with Group of Seven leaders this autumn to formulate international guidelines and a code of conduct for developers of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Kishida showed the plan in a speech at a special session of the U.N.-sponsored Internet Governance Forum in Kyoto.

The theme of the guidelines and code of conduct is part of the Hiroshima AI Process, an initiative for international best practices regarding generative AI, according to the Japanese leader.

Kishida also said that the Japanese government's new economic package, planned to be drawn up late this month, will include aid for the development of computational resources, used for processing huge volumes of data needed for AI development and use, and of basic computational models, as well as stepping up the introduction of AI in small businesses and the medical field.

The Hiroshima AI Process, which was agreed on at the G7 summit held in Hiroshima in May, also calls for creating international guidelines by the end of the year that will also cover generative AI users.

Japan holds this year's presidency of the G7, a forum which also includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the European Union.

In the address, Kishida also said that building and spreading technologies that can confirm and verify who is sending information will be important and effective in the struggle to combat fake imagery and other forms of disinformation often created using generative AI.

At the ongoing IGF meeting, the Japanese government is collecting opinions from various stakeholders, such as AI developers and researchers, with an aim to reflect them in the planned international guidelines to be compiled by the G7.