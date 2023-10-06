Nippon Ishin no Kai is set to expel lawmaker Muneo Suzuki, who visited Russia without notifying the party beforehand, party sources said Friday.

Amid speculation about an early dissolution of the House of Representatives for a general election, the majority of Nippon Ishin members are calling for a severe punishment due to concerns about the impact of Suzuki's pro-Russian remarks and actions.

On Friday, the opposition party decided to leave the decision on Suzuki, a member of the House of Councillors, up to party leader Nobuyuki Baba and Secretary-General Fumitake Fujita.