After years seeing intoxicated revelers flooding the streets on Halloween, Shibuya’s mayor had enough. This year, he is determined to keep things civil in the popular Tokyo nightlife district.
“Street drinking in the entertainment district has become a regular occurrence, and we are deeply concerned about the problems stemming from alcohol-related issues as Halloween approaches,” Mayor Ken Hasebe told the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Thursday.
The mayor made headlines last month when he told would-be partiers to stay away from Shibuya Ward this year for the occasion, citing safety concerns.