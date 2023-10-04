Indian anti-terror police said Tuesday they had arrested two people linked to a news website and raided the homes of 44 others, in a case reportedly connected to alleged Chinese funding.

The dawn raids in the capital New Delhi raised international concerns over the situation for media in a country where press freedom has nosedived.

Those raided are reported to be connected to NewsClick, an English-language news website that Indian authorities filed a case against in 2021 alleging it was receiving foreign funding.