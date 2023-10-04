The Environment Ministry is urging people planning to go to the mountains in this fall tourist season to take safety precautions against bears.

According to the ministry, bear-caused deaths and injuries have been increasing, with the number of such cases in April-July hitting a record high of 54. In the same period, bears were spotted in 7,967 cases, the second most in five years. But there is believed to be a substantial number of unreported cases.

In fall, bears eat a huge amount of acorns to prepare for winter hibernation.