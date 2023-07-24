Typhoon Doksuri has rapidly intensified and may become a super typhoon as it threatens to hit land north of the Philippines before possibly heading to Taiwan.

The typhoon, called Egay in the Philippines, has maximum sustained winds of 140 kph and gusts of up to 170 kph, the Philippine weather agency Pagasa said Monday. Moving westward at 15 kph, it’s forecast to hit land or pass very close to the Philippines’ northern islands between Tuesday and Wednesday, the local bureau said. It’s expected to be 49 nautical miles off the port city of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan later Wednesday, according to the U.S. military’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The second in a five-tier wind signal system has been hoisted in some areas in eastern Philippines, with light to moderate risks to light structures. The typhoon may also bring occasional rains to other parts of the main Luzon island as it enhances the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said.