Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that, at upcoming diplomatic events, he will call on the international community to unite under the idea of a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Kishida was speaking at a meeting in Tokyo to mark the first anniversary of the Reinventing Infrastructure of Wisdom and Action national council, dubbed Reiwa Rincho.

Referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister said the world “must not return to the law of the jungle.”