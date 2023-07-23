Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will lay down his priorities for the coming months on Monday, closing out his first year in power marked with policies throwing back to his father’s two-decade rule.

Marcos has said he plans to use his second State of the Nation Address before Congress to present a performance report to the public. Days before his speech, his administration set the tone with a slogan: “New Philippines.”

The president has to steer one of Asia’s best-performing economies amid a bleak global outlook and domestic challenges that include off-target inflation and elevated borrowing costs. Marcos has consistently retained wide support from Congress and the public, giving him leeway to push his agenda.