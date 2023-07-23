Doksuri, which has intensified into a severe tropical storm, may strengthen to a typhoon in the coming days, prompting the Philippines to scale back activity in the capital on Monday before it’s forecast to head toward China.

Doksuri, called Egay in the Philippines, is moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 95 kph and gusts of up to 115 kph, the state forecaster Pagasa said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Saturday that government work and public-school classes in Metro Manila have been suspended on Monday, when Doksuri is forecast to make its closest approach to the capital. Marcos, who is set to deliver his State of the Nation Address on the day, cited weather risks and a scheduled transport strike for the suspension.