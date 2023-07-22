  • Ankit Joshi monitors a heat and wind experiment with ANDI, an Advanced Newton Dynamic Instrument, to learn more about the effect of heat exposure on the human body at Arizona State University on Thursday, during a record heat wave in Phoenix. | AFP-JIJI
PHOENIX – What happens to the body when a human gets heatstroke? How can we protect ourselves in a warming planet? To answer these burning questions, Arizona researchers have deployed a robot that can breathe, shiver and sweat.

The southwestern state’s capital, Phoenix, is currently enduring its longest heat wave in history: on Friday, the mercury exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) for the 22nd day in a row, an ominous demonstration of what’s to come in a world impacted by climate change.

For humans, such heat represents a potentially lethal threat, one that is still not fully understood. But for ANDI — a one-of-a-kind humanoid robot at Arizona State University — it’s a lovely day out.

