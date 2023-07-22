In a sign of growing defense cooperation with allies and partners, the Ground Self-Defense Force on Saturday test-fired its Type-12 anti-ship missile for the first time in Australia as part of this year’s multinational Talisman Sabre military exercise.

Launched from a truck-mounted system at the Beecroft Weapons Range in New South Wales, the 200-kilometer-range missile, which did not include explosive ordnance, was launched at an unmanned target in the East Australia Exercise Area off the coast of Jervis Bay.

The live-firing was part of joint anti-ship drills presumably held with China in mind, as Japan, the United States and Australia rehearse tactics for keeping opposing naval and amphibious forces at bay in case of a conflict.