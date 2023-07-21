Japanese police served a fresh arrest warrant Thursday to a suspected senior member of a crime ring based in the Philippines over a robbery case in Chiba Prefecture in January.
The 39-year-old suspect, Kiyoto Imamura, allegedly gave an order, using the pseudonym “Mitsuhashi,” to rob a used goods shop in the city of Oamishirasato, Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department said.
Imamura is suspected of committing robbery resulting in injury in the case, the police said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.