  • Jiji

Japanese police served a fresh arrest warrant Thursday to a suspected senior member of a crime ring based in the Philippines over a robbery case in Chiba Prefecture in January.

The 39-year-old suspect, Kiyoto Imamura, allegedly gave an order, using the pseudonym “Mitsuhashi,” to rob a used goods shop in the city of Oamishirasato, Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department said.

Imamura is suspected of committing robbery resulting in injury in the case, the police said.

