China’s commerce ministry on Friday briefed representatives of major trade partners on the country’s new anti-espionage law, it said in a statement.

The law, which took effect this month, bans the transfer of any information related to national security and interests, without defining those terms, while broadening the definition of spying to include cyberattacks against state organs or critical infrastructure.

Ministry officials headed by assistant commerce minister Chen Chunjiang met with the U.S., European, Japanese and South Korean chambers of commerce, as well as 30 foreign firms, it said.