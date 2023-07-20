Mizuho Financial Group raised ¥261 billion ($1.9 billion) by selling Additional Tier 1 bonds, becoming the third Japanese megabank to issue such notes this year after the collapse of Credit Suisse set off a global fire sale.

The two-part sale to institutional investors came with coupons of 1.785% and 2.143%, according to the underwriter Mizuho Securities.

The lender joined Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in issuing AT1 bonds this year, while the market in Europe is only just reopening, with many major banks there yet to resume issuance of these securities.