  • The Chinese flag flies in front of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong. Beijing has tapped a former top official from its secret intelligence agency to lead China's national security office in Hong Kong. | BLOOMBERG
Bloomberg – China named a former top official from its secret intelligence agency the new head of Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong, as the finance hub continues to crack down on dissent.

Dong Jingwei, 59, was appointed as director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to a statement on Tuesday from the government in Beijing.

Dong was previously deputy minister of state security in Beijing, according to various government statements. He succeeds Zheng Yanxiong, who shifted to the city’s Liaison Office in January.

