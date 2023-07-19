China named a former top official from its secret intelligence agency the new head of Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong, as the finance hub continues to crack down on dissent.

Dong Jingwei, 59, was appointed as director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to a statement on Tuesday from the government in Beijing.

Dong was previously deputy minister of state security in Beijing, according to various government statements. He succeeds Zheng Yanxiong, who shifted to the city’s Liaison Office in January.