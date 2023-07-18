  • A Ukrainian worker cleans up after grain is unloaded at the Continental Farmers Group facility on the outskirts of Ternopil, Ukraine, in July 2022. Russia said on Monday that it was withdrawing from a wartime agreement to allow grain exports | DIEGO IBARRA SáNCHEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A Ukrainian worker cleans up after grain is unloaded at the Continental Farmers Group facility on the outskirts of Ternopil, Ukraine, in July 2022. Russia said on Monday that it was withdrawing from a wartime agreement to allow grain exports | DIEGO IBARRA SáNCHEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES

LONDON – A deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea expired at the end of Monday after Russia said it would suspend its participation.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be exported safely.

Why is it important?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW