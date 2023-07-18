The education ministry, in an annual report released Tuesday, expressed a sense of crisis over the long working hours of teachers in Japan.
In the education, science and technology white paper for fiscal 2022, which ended in March this year, the ministry stressed that reducing work hours is an urgent task.
Motivated and capable individuals should not be discouraged from becoming teachers due to poor working conditions, the white paper also said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.