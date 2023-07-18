  • School teachers hold a rally in the city of Fukuoka in March, calling for improvement in their working conditions. | KYODO
  • Jiji

The education ministry, in an annual report released Tuesday, expressed a sense of crisis over the long working hours of teachers in Japan.

In the education, science and technology white paper for fiscal 2022, which ended in March this year, the ministry stressed that reducing work hours is an urgent task.

Motivated and capable individuals should not be discouraged from becoming teachers due to poor working conditions, the white paper also said.

