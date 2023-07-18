The famed Yamazaki distillery marks its 100th anniversary this year with plenty to celebrate, as Japan’s acclaimed aged whiskies command increasingly eye-watering prices thanks to growing demand and long-standing shortages.

Japan’s oldest distillery has sat at the foot of a mountain outside Kyoto since it was built by Shinjiro Torii, the founder of Yamazaki-maker Suntory, who wanted to make whisky suited to a Japanese palate.

It is largely foreign demand, along with the relative scarcity of the most desirable decades-old bottles, that has pushed prices sky-high.