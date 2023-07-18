A quarter million people were evacuated in southern China and Vietnam before a major typhoon roared ashore late Monday, bringing fierce winds and rain and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights and trains.

The China Meteorological Administration said Typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon of the year, made landfall on the coast of Guangdong province at around 10:20 p.m., bearing maximum winds of 136.8 kph.

Storm surges and lashing rains also hammered the southern coastline from Guangdong to Hainan provinces on Monday night, it said.