The Ukraine grain-export deal has ended almost a year into its run after Russia terminated the pact, heightening uncertainty over global food supplies and escalating tensions in the region.

Moscow had repeatedly threatened to leave the deal but last agreed to a two-month extension in May, which ran to Monday. The corridor’s shutdown will hit key buyers like China, Spain and Egypt.

The “arrangements have ceased to be in force today,” a Kremlin spokesman said, according to Russian news agency Tass. “Unfortunately, the part concerning Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not been fulfilled so far. Therefore, it is terminated.”