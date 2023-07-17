Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country would use cluster bombs if they’re used against his troops, while denying — despite evidence — that Kremlin forces have already used the controversial munitions in Ukraine.

“Russia has enough of various types of cluster munitions, of various kinds,” Putin said in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel, part of which was posted on the Telegram channel by reporter Pavel Zarubin.

“Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” Putin added. “But, of course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right for mirror actions.”