Ten years have passed since U.S. semiconductor giant Micron Technology bought Japan’s bankrupt Elpida Memory.
While Micron has announced investment of up to ¥500 billion in Japan, it has also proceeded with large-scale job cuts at its Hiroshima plant in the city of Higashihiroshima. The local community, which has embarked on human resource development through an industry-academia-government collaboration, is closely watching whether the chip industry will become a new pillar of support for the local economy.
‘No room to say no’
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.