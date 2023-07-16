There was “no discussion” about exchange rates at a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank chiefs, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Sunday, according to Kyodo News.

Suzuki was speaking after a meeting in India of the G7 — the U.S., Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

The yen weakened as far as ¥145 per dollar at the end of last month, the level that last fall spurred the finance ministry to intervene in the market to support the currency. However the yen has rebounded strongly this month to around ¥138 per dollar.