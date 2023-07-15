The annual number of students entering university in Japan between 2040 to 2050 is expected to fall by about 130,000 from 2022, an education ministry estimate has shown.

The yearly number of university admissions in the 11-year period was estimated to fall to around 500,000, down from about 630,000 last year, according to the projection submitted Friday to a subcommittee of the Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister.

The subcommittee is set to discuss responses to the drop in students, including a possible realignment of universities, as new admissions may fall below 80% of the total enrollment slots in some of the years in the projection period.