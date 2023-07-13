  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meet during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg meet during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Vilnius, Lithuania – NATO leaders sent mixed signals at their summit on Wednesday on a possible plan to open an office in Japan — an idea that has been blocked by France and criticized by China.

Asked about the plan at a news conference at the end of the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, French President Emmanuel Macron said NATO should keep its focus firmly on the North Atlantic region.

But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the idea of a liaison office in Tokyo was still up for discussion.

