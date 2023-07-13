Some diplomats in China say they are facing heightened scrutiny and interference from Chinese authorities, which is thwarting foreign officials’ efforts to re-engage with the country after three years of COVID-induced isolation.

Twenty envoys from 12 Western and Asian delegations have said in recent months they had noticed larger police presences around some diplomatic premises and increased attempts by Chinese authorities to intimidate embassy contacts and disrupt civic outreach endeavors, including LGBT and gender-themed events.

The challenges facing diplomats, mostly from Western nations, come as Chinese President Xi Jinping wages a national security campaign that has unnerved international business, and which three envoys said was deterring Chinese people from interacting with foreign missions.