Vilnius, Lithuania – A plan to secure long-term military aid for Ukraine from G7 countries Wednesday will show Russia that “time is not on its side,” a top U.S. official said.
“It signals a joint long-term commitment to building a powerful defensive insurance force for Ukraine,” lead White House advisor for European affairs Amanda Sloat told reporters.
“This multilateral declaration will send a significant signal to Russia that time is not on its side.”
