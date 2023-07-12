  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda hold the Ukrainian flag on the sidelines of a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Vilnius, Lithuania – A plan to secure long-term military aid for Ukraine from G7 countries Wednesday will show Russia that “time is not on its side,” a top U.S. official said.

“It signals a joint long-term commitment to building a powerful defensive insurance force for Ukraine,” lead White House advisor for European affairs Amanda Sloat told reporters.

“This multilateral declaration will send a significant signal to Russia that time is not on its side.”

