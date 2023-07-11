  • A transgender woman speaks in a news conference alongside her lawyers in Tokyo on Tuesday after a Supreme Court ruling that said it was unlawful to restrict her use of bathrooms at her workplace. | JADENNE RADOC CABAHUG
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was unlawful to restrict the use of bathrooms by a transgender woman at the economy ministry, overturning a lower court ruling. It is the first top court decision over bathroom usage by sexual minorities.

The ruling — a unanimous decision by the five judges on the bench — marks a significant step forward for the working conditions of transgender people, and could affect how companies and government ministries handle similar cases in the future.

“I’m satisfied with the judges’ positive opinions (on the need to create a diverse society),” said the woman, who asked not to be named due to privacy reasons, after the ruling.

