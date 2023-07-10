Torrential rain in southern Japan on Monday triggered landslides that killed at least one person and left 12 others missing, with the authorities ordering tens of thousands of residents to leave their homes.

An elderly woman was killed and her 74-year-old husband was injured when a landslide hit a house in Soeda, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Two houses were inundated by a landslide in the city of Karatsu, Saga prefecture, trapping two men and a woman, at around 6 a.m. In the city of Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, a total of nine people are missing due to a landslide that struck seven homes.