BANGKOK – Thailand’s Siam Motors partnered with Nissan in 1962 with a factory that rolled out four cars a day, leading to a profitable, decadeslong relationship with Japanese companies that transformed it from a car dealer to an automotive pioneer.
But the Thai family-owned group that has grown annual revenues to $7 billion on the back of that success is now looking at opportunities elsewhere.
Siam Motors is in talks with several Chinese automakers about potential partnerships, particularly for high-end electric vehicles, vice president Sebastien Dupuy said in an interview, referring to previously unreported discussions.
