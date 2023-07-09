The Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed to lower the minimum altitude for low-level flight training by the U.S. Marine Corps’ MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft in mountainous areas to about 60 meters from around 150 meters.
The agreement was announced by the Defense Ministry. The change, slated to take effect Monday, will not apply to areas in Okinawa Prefecture.
Japan’s aviation law sets the minimum safe altitude for aircraft at 150 meters in uninhabited areas.
