  • French President Emmanuel Macron says he is opposed to NATO's plan to open an office in Tokyo. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Jiji

Paris – French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to the alliance’s plan to open an office in Tokyo, an official at the president’s office said.

Noting that NATO is a military alliance concerning the security of the North Atlantic region, the official said that the French side does not support the idea of the bloc opening an office outside of the region.

The official also indicated that the Japanese side is not sticking to the Tokyo office idea of NATO.

